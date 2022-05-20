New Zealand cricket squad hit by Covid cases

AFP
AFP, London,
  • May 20 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 16:46 ist
Batsman Henry Nicholls will undergo five days of isolation. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Three of New Zealand's touring party have tested positive for coronavirus but their four-day warm-up match against English county Sussex will still go ahead, cricket chiefs said on Friday.

Batsman Henry Nicholls, seamer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen were flagged after a round of tests on the first morning in Hove and will undergo five days of isolation.

Nicholls had recently suffered a calf injury and was not expected to feature in the match.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the rest of the party had tested negative and the situation would be kept under review

New Zealand are also currently missing captain Kane Williamson, who is at home awaiting the birth of his second child, and Indian Premier League contingent Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell.

The World Test champions are preparing for a three-Test series against England, starting at Lord's on June 2.

