No point sugarcoating... fight for spot between Rahul and Sarfaraz, says Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate

With India looking to bounce back from the eight-wicket thrashing at Bengaluru in the opening Test, focus will be on the team combination with Washington Sundar being added to the squad.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 09:51 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketK L RahulWashington SundarSarfaraz Khan

