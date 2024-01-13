Nothing new or foreign to me: Steven Smith on opener role in Tests

“I am (excited). I like facing the newer ball. If you look back to the 2019 Ashes, I was in pretty early there most of the time where I was facing the new ball."

“I batted No.3 from a number of years as well and was in early and did pretty well against the new ball. So, it’s nothing new or foreign to me. I enjoy getting in there and getting amongst it, and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Smith opened for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunders during their recent Big Bash League clash but failed to produce any fireworks, getting dismissed for a golden duck.