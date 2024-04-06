Of Gavaskar's first lesson and Boycott's favourite all-rounder

“But if I had to pick one of them, I would pick Imran. His bowling was fantastic. He could bat – not as free as Kapil, not as free as Botham, but he could bat sensibly. But his captaincy. Of all of them, his captaincy. Anybody who can captain Pakistan is a genius because they are absolutely potty, aren’t they? And I am giving him credit because in his own way, he would tell them this and that and he would do it himself. Somehow he knew how to get them going. I think I got to give him that. In fact, if I was to pick a World XI, of all the people I played against, I would pick him as the captain.”