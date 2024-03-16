Old wine in a new bottle

Asked about what makes Mohsin click, Kazi breaks it down. “He’s tight with his lines and lengths and he’s always probing. He doesn’t try too many things even though he has variations. He keeps it simple but his biggest strength is his trajectory, it’s not too loopy but it’s not flat either. It’s perfect, you can neither go forward nor back. And he puts a lot of revolutions on the ball, that’s always great,” he says.