One-off all-star game to be held after Indian Premier League

The one-off all-star game, which was supposed to take place ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will now be conducted after the conclusion of the lucrative tournament.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the match was earlier scheduled to be held three days before the IPL beginning on March 29. However, due to operational reasons, it is now set to be played after the tournament ends on May 24.

The two teams will be selected on the basis of performances in the IPL. However, the date and venue have not been finalised yet.

"It will be after the tournament," IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel told the website.

"We will see the performance of the players and on that basis, the two teams will be selected."

According to the report, the decision to postpone the game was taken during the IPL Governing Council meeting on Jan. 27, in which a selection committee was formed to pick the two teams.

The meeting was attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal.

Earlier, Mumbai was picked to host the all star game on March 25 before the beginning of the IPL. The tournament gets underway on March 29 with reigning champions Mumbai Indians taking on last season's runner-up Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the tournament opener.

The BCCI, however, realised that it did not have enough time to get various things in place, including the availability of players and a broadcast tender.

The IPL starts just 11 days after the conclusion of the three-ODI series between India and South Africa on March 18 in Kolkata.

Immediately after that series, five Indian players are set to travel to Bangladesh to participate in two T20Is between an Asian XI and a World XI, organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.