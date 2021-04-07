Padikkal tests negative but Sams turns positive

The Royal Challengers Bangalore received a shot in their arm on Wednesday after the in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal tested negative for Covid-19 and joined the team in Chennai but the good news was soured a bit when Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams tested positive for the dreaded virus.

“We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore left-handed batsman Devdutt Paddikal, has joined the team on 7th April 2021 with negative reports for Covid-19 as per BCCI protocols. RCB medical team was in constant touch with Devdutt to ensure his safety and well-being,” said the franchise in a statement.

In an interaction with the media on Tuesday, RCB head coach Simon Katich had revealed that Padikkal would be fit to play the moment his test results return negative as he didn't have to serve the mandatory seven-day quarantine.

“Anyone testing positive for Covid-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days and seek advice of local health authorities. During their 10-day isolation period, the individual must repeat the RT- PCR tests, at least 24 hours apart, on Day 9 and Day 10 from the day the first RT-PCR test was conducted. Provided the individual is without any symptoms associated with Covid-19 for more than 24 hours, has not taken any medications in the previous 24 hours and both results of RT-PCR tests taken on Day 9 and Day 10 are negative, they may be allowed to join their respective teams,” says the SOPs for IPL 2021.

It now looks like Padikkal, RCB’s leading scorer last season with 473 runs, may even open with skipper Virat Kohli is the season-opening game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Padikkal has been in smashing form this domestic season too, scoring four consecutive tons in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sams concern

What will worry RCB and the BCCI more is Sams testing positive just two days before the start of the premier T20 league in the world. Sams becomes the fourth players after Padikkal, Axar Patel and Nitish Rana to test positive for coronavirus.

A number of ground staff officials at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, which will be hosting 10 games from April 10-25, have tested positive too. Mumbai Indians’ talent scout and former India player Kiran More too tested positive on Tuesday while there have been reports that some broadcast crew members have also tested positive.

The country is witnessing an alarming rise in cases as the second wave continues to spread like wild fire. Several cities, including Mumbai, have announced night-time curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

Chennai, which will be hosting games from April 9-25, held elections for the State assembly on Tuesday. A huge number of people attended the campaign trail and medical experts have predicted a sharp rise in cases there in the coming days.