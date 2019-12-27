Paine blasts DRS technology after dismissal

Australia captain Tim Paine blasted cricket's Decision Review System Friday, saying it left him "disappointed and angry" after he was dismissed controversially in the second Test against New Zealand.
Paine played one of his best innings and was on track to score a maiden Test
He was asked about the DRS by broadcaster ABC afterwards and replied: "Don't start."
"I thought
Some commentators agreed that it was hard to see how Wagner's ball could have cut back into Paine so much, struck him in line and gone on to hit middle stump.
Paine's disappointment was compounded by New Zealand's Ross Taylor surviving a review
"And then you get one
"I've got a few doubts, no doubt about that," he added of the technology's accuracy.
"I won't go into it too far because I'll get in