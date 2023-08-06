Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pakistan cricket team gets government clearance for World Cup participation in India

The country's foreign ministry said, however, that it has concerns about the security of its team and would convey the same to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 16:26 IST

Follow Us

The Pakistan government on Sunday gave clearance to the country's senior men's team to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup, ending months of uncertainty over their participation in the showpiece.

A press release from the foreign ministry informed that Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its team to India to compete in the upcoming World Cup.

'Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations,' the release said.

The ministry said that Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its team and it would convey them to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities.

'We expect that the full safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India,' the release said.

It also said that Pakistan's decision shows its 'constructive and responsible approach'.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 August 2023, 16:26 IST)
World newsPakistanCricket World CupPakistan Cricket TeamICC World Cup

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT