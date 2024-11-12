Pakistan may withdraw from Champions Trophy after India refuses to play there

<p>After the International Cricket Council's notification that India declined to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, reports have emerged speculating that the Pakistan Cricket Board may withdraw from the Champions Trophy altogether, and even go as far as refusing to play India in any further competitions.</p>.<p>On Monday, Pakistani media had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-awaits-pcbs-decision-on-hybrid-model-for-champions-trophy-after-india-decline-to-travel-3271758">speculated</a> on potential responses by PCB to ICC's notification, including the Pakistan government advising the PCB to avoid playing India altogether or the PCB pursuing legal action against the ICC and BCCI at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Geneva.</p>.<p>This came after the ICC had notified PCB of India's refusal to travel to the country for the tournament and had sought a response from them on hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model.</p><p>PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/pcb-gets-mail-from-icc-on-indias-unwillingness-to-tour-pakistan-for-champions-trophy-3270378">said</a> on November 8 that Pakistan would unveil its policy in regards to India and the Champions Trophy when they get something in writing from the ICC. He had also confirmed that the 'Hybrid Model' was unacceptable to Pakistan..</p>.Bumrah to lead, Rahul likely to open in Perth if Rohit does not make it: Gautam Gambhir.<p>The PCB remained silent without giving any reaction in response. ICC has assured the PCB that, under this arrangement, they would receive full hosting fees and a majority of the matches.</p>