Pakistan may withdraw from Champions Trophy after India refuses to play there

Further, Pakistan may also refuse to play against India in any future tournaments should they be forced to accept the hybrid model ICC has offered.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 06:15 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 06:15 IST
