Homesportscricket

Pakistan punish disengaged Australia to take ODI series 2-1

Securing their first ODI series victory in Australia since 2002, an unchanged Pakistan restricted the hosts to 140 from 31.5 overs before mowing down the total by scoring 143-2 in 26.5 overs.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:33 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 10:33 IST
Sports NewsCricketAustralia cricketODIPakistan Cricket Team

