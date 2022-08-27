Pakistan team would try to repeat its last performance against India: Shadab Khan

Will try to repeat victory against India: Shadab Khan

IANS
IANS, Dubai,
  • Aug 27 2022, 09:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 14:59 ist
"Every match is a new start. The last match was history, but we will carry that mindset to beat India. We would try to repeat that performance," Pakistan's Vice Captain Shadab Khan said. Credit: IANS Photo

With India and Pakistan set to play against each other in their Asia Cup campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Pakistan's Vice Captain Shadab Khan has said that his team will try to repeat the performance it has given in the last clash against the Indian side.

The last time the two sides met in the T20 World Cup in October 2021, Pakistan had thrashed India by 10 wickets.

"Every match is a new start. The last match was history, but we will carry that mindset to beat India. We would try to repeat that performance," Khan said, adding that there is always pressure when the two sides face each other, but his team takes it in a positive manner.

"Friendship and bond between us (India and Pakistan) has strengthened during Covid period," he said.

On Virat Kohli, the Pakistani vice captain said, "Kohli is a legend. We wish him his best, though he is performing very well but not as per his standard. I wish to see his century but not against us. He is a threat to us when he is on the pitch."

On Shaheen and Waseem's injury, he said, "Injury is not in our hands. It is not an individual's game, it's a team game. Everyone team member is a match winner, we have to believe in them."

