T20 World Cup 2024: Pant and his cricketing smarts

When Pant chooses to be conventional, he is as stylish as they come, he’s a southpaw after all, but he doesn’t let himself be defined or restricted by that. He doesn’t mind soiling his kit if it means more runs, doesn’t mind if there are a million reels about all the times he’s fallen after an attempted scoop, doesn’t mind if his reverse hits don’t come off, doesn’t mind if he looks like someone who isn’t serious about his cricket.