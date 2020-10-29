PCB has not discussed captaincy issue with me: Azhar

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali on Thursday dismissed as rumours the reports that he could lose his position, saying the PCB has not spoken to him on the issue as yet.

It is being speculated that Babar Azam could replace Azhar as the next Test captain after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan said that he could not confirm whether Azhar would be captain for the New Zealand tour.

"The PCB has not spoken to me about this and I also know about these rumors through the media so I am not in a position to say anything on this," Azhar told the media in a virtual conference in Karachi.

The veteran of 81 tests was appointed test captain last year in October and in May the PCB confirmed him as captain for the 2020/21 international season for test matches.

Wasim Khan had said that a meeting would be held on November 11 in which a decision would be taken on the test captaincy.

"What can I say when no one has spoken to me on this subject for now I just think these are only rumours and nothing else.

"It makes no sense to think about these things because I am focussing on the first class matches and international cricket. Look when anyone talks to be about this officially then I will be in a position to say something," said Azhar.

The 35-year old insisted that captaincy is not a burden for him, saying even last year when Pakistan was not doing well in Australia such speculations about his captaincy future were being discussed.

Many believe that Azhar could face the axe as captain as a punishment for his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding changes in Pakistan's domestic structure.

The meeting apparently did not please the PCB which said the players are contracted and should not be speaking on policy matters of the board.

Azhar had struggled for runs during the recent England tour but he roared back to form in the final Test with a classy century in the first innings which saved the rain-hit match for Pakistan.