PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract for pulling out of recent Australia Test tour

"After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024."

The PCB said its management provided Haris a chance for a personal hearing in compliance with the principles of natural justice on January 30 and his response was found unsatisfactory.