Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India's premier domestic T20 competition will end up dividing the Ranji Trophy into two halves along with the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 15:58 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 15:58 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsPrithvi ShawSyed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

