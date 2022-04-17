Pujara hits century in second innings on Sussex debut

Pujara hits century in second innings on Sussex debut

He shared an unbeaten 309-run partnership with skipper Tom Haines (233 not out) for the third wicket to bail out Sussex

PTI
PTI, Derby,
  • Apr 17 2022, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 21:23 ist
Cheteshwar Pujara. Credit: AFP File Photo

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara redeemed himself with a century for Sussex in the second innings of the 2022 County Championship here on Sunday.

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara was dismissed for six off 15 balls in his first innings on the second day as his team folded for 174 in 56.3 overs in reply to Derbyshire's 505.

However, Pujara produced a much better show in his second essay to stay 159 not out at tea. His 336-ball innings was studded with 18 hits to the fence.

He shared an unbeaten 309-run partnership with skipper Tom Haines (233 not out) for the third wicket to bail out Sussex, who were leading by 123 runs at the break.

The veteran batter was dropped from the national following the series in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane too was ignored for the home series against Sri Lanka.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
County cricket
Sussex
Cheteshwar Pujara

What's Brewing

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

 