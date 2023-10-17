Putting the ‘extra’ in ‘ordinary’

“My plan was simple; I was thinking that ‘this is a Test-match bowling wicket, I shouldn’t experiment too much’, because everything was happening off the wicket. So, I was trying to keep it stump to stump,” he explained the plan that went behind Smith’s dismissal. “Some balls would turn, some would go straight so it won’t be easy for the batsman to line up. This was my plan that I should bowl at the stumps and luckily the ball to Smith turned a little more. It helped me, because I knew the conditions in Chennai. I’ve been playing here for like 10-11 years, so I know the conditions at this ground.”