Rahul Dravid's son Samit thrills with double century

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid's son Samit has scored a double century in an Under-14 Karnataka State Inter-Zonal cricket match.

The Vice-President's XI skipper scored a 250-ball, 201 in the first innings against Dharwad Zone this week. His innings was laced with 22 boundaries.

Samit, who is the elder son of batting great Rahul Dravid, put up an impressive all-round performance.

The 14-year-old followed his double ton with an unbeaten 94 in the second innings, along with taking three wickets for 26 runs. Though the match ended in a draw.

A right-handed batsman, Samit has been grabbing eyeballs for quite some time now in various competitions of school cricket.

In 2018, the bespectacled teenager scored a century in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 Inter-School tournament.

Samit had scored 150 for Mallya Aditi International School, who had beaten Vivekananda School by a whopping 412 runs in KSCA's BTR Cup Under-14 tournament match in 2018.

Samit also made headlines in 2015 at the U-12 cricket in Bengaluru by slamming three half-centuries while playing for his school. All his three fifties came in match-winning causes.

Rahul Dravid, who played 164 Tests for India- scoring 13288 runs at an average of 52.31 in 286 innings, is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy.