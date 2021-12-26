Rahul's ton puts India in control in first test against South Africa

A sublime century from KL Rahul helped India dominate Day One of the Boxing Day test at the SuperSport Park on Sunday. At stumps, India were 272/3 in 90 overs with Rahul (not out 122) and Ajinkya Rahane (not out 40) at the crease on a day that totally belonged to the visitors.
Captain Virat Kohli began the final session with a flick through square leg off Keshav Maharaj. Kagiso Rabada troubled a bit but Kohli came forward and unfurled his cover drive. Rahul too was troubled by Rabada but managed to caress a drive through extra cover. Rahul then went on to smack Maharaj for a pulled four through mid-wicket, followed by dancing down the pitch to hit a six over long-on and enter the 90s.
Lungi Ngidi bowled seven consecutive dot balls to Kohli and on the eighth ball, Kohli, in a bid to break free, chased a delivery wide outside the off-stump and gave an easy catch to Wiaan Mulder at first slip.
Also Read — Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal beat Tamil Nadu by 11 runs to win maiden title
Rahane was off the mark on his second ball, creaming a Ngidi half-volley through covers. Rahane began to deal in boundaries, slicing Ngidi through off-side, flicking Marco Jansen through mid-wicket, cutting off backfoot through backward point off Maharaj, and punching off backfoot through over off Mulder.
Rahul brought up his seventh Test century by steering Maharaj through backward point despite a desperate dive by Keegan Petersen. He also became the second Indian opener to score a Test century in South Africa after Wasim Jaffer's 116 at Cape Town in 2007.
After reaching his hundred, Rahul upper-cut Jansen over the slip cordon. Rahane, on the other hand, leaned into a square drive off Jansen and nailed one along the ground pull on a bouncer from Rabada through backward square leg.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes
India all set to board the shuttle express to glory
Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'
Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel
Is gay window advertising out of the closet?
The high price of our obsession with fast fashion
DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!
Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake
NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part
Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?