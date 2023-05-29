Rain halts CSK's chase against GT in IPL final

Rain halts Chennai's chase against Gujarat in IPL final

At the time of stopping play, Chennai Super Kings were 4/0 chasing a mammoth 215 to win the trophy

AFP
AFP, Ahmedabad,
  • May 29 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 22:57 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

 Rain halted play in the Indian Premier League final in Ahmedabad for the second day running on Monday with Chennai Super Kings chasing 215 for victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Chennai reached four no loss after three balls by Gujarat pace spearhead Mohammed Shami when rain forced the players off the ground on a reserve day after a heavy downpour washed out play on Sunday.

The final is believed to be Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's last match as thousands of fans have returned to the world's biggest cricket stadium wearing the yellow jersey of the superstar.

Gujarat batsman Sai Sudharsan smashed 96 to power his team to 214-4 -- the highest total in an IPL final -- after being invited to bat first.

 

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
CSK
GT

