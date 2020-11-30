Third New Zealand vs West Indies T20 rained off

Rain plays spoilsport in third T20 between New Zealand and West Indies

The called-off match gave the Black Caps a 2-0 series win

AFP
AFP, Mount Maunganui,
  • Nov 30 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 17:52 ist
Umpires stand on the boundary as rain forces a delay in play during the third Twenty20 International cricket match between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Credit: AFP Photo

The third and final Twenty20 International between New Zealand and the West Indies was rained off on Monday, giving the Black Caps a 2-0 series win.

Only 2.2 overs were bowled at Mount Maunganui before a downpour forced players from the field with the West Indies on 25 for one after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

The umpires finally called off the fixture two hours later with no sign of a break in the weather.

New Zealand won the first T20 by five wickets and the second by 72 runs against a West Indies outfit that only emerged from its Covid-19 quarantine on Thursday.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson was named man of the series after taking five for 21 in the opening fixture, plus one wicket apiece in the second and third matches.

The first of two Tests between the sides begins in Hamilton on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Zealand
Cricket
West Indies
T20 International

What's Brewing

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 