Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Gritty Goa deny Karnataka the win

If Goa’s second innings was anything to go by, it seemed they had visions of fighting it out and taking home at least a point.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 16:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 16:32 IST
Cricket newsKarnatakaGoaRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us