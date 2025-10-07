Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair makes expected return; Shikhar Shetty among new faces in Karnataka squad

<p>Bengaluru: Karun Nair, who last featured for Karnataka in 2022, made an expected return to the squad for their Ranji Trophy opener against Saurashtra to be held in Rajkot from October 15 to 18. </p>.<p>Nair was included in the 15-member squad, to be led by Mayank Agarawal, announced on Monday. </p>.<p>While he was away, the 33-year-old earned an India call-up eight years later on the back of two successful seasons for Vidarbha. He also played a big role in Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy triumph last season, scoring 863 runs at an average of 53.93. </p>.<p>Agarwal will hope to bring the title home, with the State having gone without the coveted trophy for 10 years now. While the eight-time champions have not met their towering standards in the recent past, the conveyor belt of talent has continued to produce promising names.</p>.Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha extend lead by 127 runs against Kerala.<p>R Smaran, who recently replaced Devdutt Padikkal in the South Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy final makes the list. Alongside the left-handed batter, young talents like KV Aneesh, Abhilash Shetty and wicketkeeper-batter KL Shrijith, who have made a name for themselves in the limited opportunities, have also been named. </p>.<p>Back from his stint with KSCA's Secretary XI, in-form all-rounder M Venkatesh has been picked and will share the responsibilities with under-23 graduate Shikhar Shetty, who comes in place of fellow left-arm spinner Hardik Raj. </p>.<p>Shreyas Gopal, meanwhile, will lead the spin attack along with Shikhar and off-spinner Mohsin Khan.</p>.<p>Experiened quicks Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa and hard-hitting batter Abhinav Manohar, and 25-year-old Nikin Jose complete the squad.</p>.<p><strong>Karnataka squad vs Saurashtra:</strong> Mayank Agarawal (c), Karun Nair, Smaran R, Shrijith KL (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Abhilash Shetty, Venkatesh M, SJ Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty.</p>.<p><strong>Support staff:</strong> Coach: Yeregoud K; Bowling Coach: Mansur Ali Khan; Fielding Coach: Shabarish P Mohan; Manager: A Ramesh Rao; Strength & Conditioning Coach: Irfanulla Khan; Physiotherapist: Abhishek Kulkarni; Performance Analyst: Giri Prasad: Masseur: Somasundar CM</p>