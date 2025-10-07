Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair makes expected return; Shikhar Shetty among new faces in Karnataka squad

Nair was included in the 15-member squad, to be led by Mayank Agarawal, announced on Monday.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 20:53 IST
Shikhar Shetty. DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
Published 06 October 2025, 20:53 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsRanji TrophyKarun Nair

