Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Mulani, Himanshu shine in Mumbai's crushing innings and 103-run victory over Odisha

Mulani was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impact in the outcome of the match. He snared 11 wickets in the game which the hosts dominated after piling up a massive 602 for four declared.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 09:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 09:02 IST
OdishaSports NewsCricketMumbaiRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us