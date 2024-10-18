Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ravindra slams ton, New Zealand lead by 299 runs against India at lunch on Day 3

Ravindra reached 104 not out from 125 balls with 11 fours and two sixes while adding an unbeaten 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Tim Southee (49 not out).
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 06:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 06:29 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketNew ZealandTest matchRachin Ravindra

Follow us on :

Follow Us