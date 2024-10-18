Ravindra slams ton, New Zealand lead by 299 runs against India at lunch on Day 3

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rachin-ravindra">Rachin Ravindra’s</a> unbeaten 104 guided <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> to 345 for 7 at lunch, extending their first-innings lead to 299 runs on day 3 of the opening Test against India on Friday.</p>.<p>Ravindra reached 104 not out from 125 balls with 11 fours and two sixes while adding an unbeaten 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Tim Southee (49 not out).</p>.<p>India were bundled out for 46 in their first innings on Thursday.</p>.India vs NZ: Fans get the short end of the stick.<p>Before Ravindra and Southee joined forces, Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets and Jasprit Bumrah claimed one as India looked to pull things back in control.</p>.<p>Brief scores: </p><p>India 46 trail New Zealand 345/7 in 81 overs (Devon Conway 91, Rachin Ravindra 104*, Tim Southee 49*; Ravindra Jadeja 3/72) by 299 runs. </p>