RCB crush UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in WPL

Grace Harris led the way with a brutal 40-ball 85, while skipper Smriti Mandhana chipped in with an unbeaten 32-ball 47 as RCB completed a chase of 144 in just 12.1 overs.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 19:26 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 19:26 IST
