Reduce pay disparity, save domestic red-ball cricket

The last time the BCCI revised the payment structure for domestic players was in 2021. It was a telling spike from salaries of yore, but at that point, the Board hadn’t sold media rights for the IPL (for five years) for Rs 48,000 crore.

They were not aware they were going to be worth approximately Rs 19,000 crore per annum so they weren't as generous in pay revision which also before they announced an unprecedented Rs 125 crore as a gift to the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team.

“We are looking into what can be done to ensure domestic cricketers get paid more,” said a highly-placed source in the BCCI. “But you can’t compare IPL and domestic red-ball cricket. They are two different things. The IPL is an entirely different brand and it operates autonomously.

“To say ‘you pay IPL cricketers so much and so you should pay domestic cricketers just like that’ is not a great argument. To say ‘we need to pay our domestic cricketers better’ is right and we are putting into place a new structure. We think we should more than double the fee so they can get to around Rs 60 lakh at least, that sounds fair, but we can’t just offer a hike without considering all the factors. There has to be some balance.”