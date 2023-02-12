Reliance on experience working wonders for Saurashtra

They may have just one Ranji Trophy title in their cabinet but Saurashtra have perhaps been the most consistent side in the country’s premier domestic first-class competition. On Sunday, after largely dominating eight-time champions Karnataka, they secured a fifth final appearance in the last 10 seasons.

While heavyweights Karnataka (2013-14, 2014-15) and Vidarbha (2017-18, 2018-19) have won the title twice each during that period, Saurashtra have stood out for their sheer resilience and remarkable consistency. Factor this, every time Saurashtra have made it past the group stage, they played the final.

This has been largely possible because Saurashtra’s reliance on time-tested players. In the side that played the semifinal against Karnataka, captain Arpit Vasavada has featured in 76 first-class games, Sheldon Jackson has 89 caps, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has 73 and Chirag Jani 68. Regular skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who was away on India duty but is slated to play the final after being released by the national team, has played 100 FC games while veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, busy with Border-Gavasker Trophy, has played an incredible 100 matches.

“Only two people have made the debut for Saurashtra in the last four years,” said coach Niraj Odedra. “Jay Gohil made debut against Assam and scored a double century while Yuvrajsinh Dodiya debuted against Mumbai and picked up eight wickets. Both not playing this match. We give chance very late but we always make sure the people we play, they play in the team for long. We have to invest in them.”

Vasavada felt faith in established players, without much chopping and changing, is what has led to Saurashtra's sustained performances.

“Saurashtra is a team that has established players, we don’t change our team frequently. All the players feel very settled in the team and that leads to wonderful team culture. The mindset is to win the game. Also, most of us put team above individual milestones. The goal at the start of the season was to play the final.”

“All the players have the ability to handle pressure situations very well. Punjab had a lead of 128 runs in the quarterfinal against us. If I recall the dressing room atmosphere, everyone was confident of making a comeback in the quarterfinal.”

Saurashtra now take on Bengal in the title clash at Kolkata in what will be a repeat of the 2019-20 final where the westerners claimed the trophy on virtue of grabbing the first innings lead. Coach Odedra felt it will be an evenly contested clash but was quietly confident of his wards triumphing for a second time.

“They have a really good bowling side. Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Asian Porel are very good. We are expecting a pace-friendly pitch. Batting-wise, they have got a decent batter in Anustup Majumdar and few others. Shahbaz Ahmed is also a good all-rounder. Even in 2020 when they came to Rajkot, they showed what a good side they are.”