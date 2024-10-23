Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs New Zealand: Result of Pune Test to dictate India's workload management

While it’s not hard to read into what Gambhir is insinuating in the end, it’s certainly not reassuring, least of all when such a challenging season lies in wait.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 15:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 15:50 IST
Sports NewsCricketJasprit BumrahGautam GambhirIndia vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us