Revised Schedule: Gwalior to host India's 1st T20I vs Bangladesh on October 6 in place of Dharamsala

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.