RIP Shane Warne: Tributes pour in for Australian spin master
updated: Mar 04 2022, 21:15 ist
Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away in Thailand on Friday due to suspected heart attack. He was 52.
I am at loss of words to describe my feelings on the passing away of two legends of the game- Rodney Marsh & Shane Warne. I was privileged to play alongside Warnie- as he is fondly known & have great memories of him. It's a huge loss to cricket.
Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend #ShaneWarne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius. pic.twitter.com/SaFr8ZwSSH
Still can not believe that the legendary leg spinner Shane Warne is no more.Feeling sad 😢 what a gem of person and human being he was.I have spend some quality times with him during my international and county stint.🙏 RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/NABjSNnmuM
The PCB is shocked and devasted to hear the news of Shane Warne’s passing. Shane will be sorely missed and cricket will be poorer without him. Our heartfelt condolences to Cricket Australia and Shane’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/UyGBLBOx7k
It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family
India's cricket board BCCI extends condolences to the spin-master
The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft. pic.twitter.com/ZXiRUTr5eJ
At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne 🙏
The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarnepic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5
Shane Warne no more.. I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne#RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq
Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legendpic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC
Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respectpic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs
Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD
Shocked to hear the sudden demise of @ShaneWarne. He was one of the skippers I always rated very highly. Very tough to consume this news. Condolences to his family and dear ones. pic.twitter.com/M7Z3Uv8ori
The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! pic.twitter.com/KN3zfpankK
Absolutely devastated to hear that @ShaneWarne has died from a heart attack aged just 52. He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years. Just gutting news. RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company. pic.twitter.com/RCUGuTU4Gm
Warne was arguably the greatest spin bowler in the history of cricket. A wizard with his skills and a brilliant thinker, he bowled to take wickets, preying on the technique and minds of batsmen. His battles with Sachin Tendulkar is the stuff of cricket lore.
Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX
England and Manchester United legend Gary Neville on Warne's demise
Assam, Tamil Nadu CMs react to the spin-maestro's demise
Tollywood star Mahesh Babu on Shane Warne's demise
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pays tribute to the Australian legend
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” reported Fox Sports quoting a statement by Warne’s management.
Australia cricket legend Shane Warnepassed away in Thailand on Friday due to suspected heart attack.He was 52.