Rizwan, Nawaz star in Pak's thrilling win over India

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets

Chasing 182 for a win, Pakistan overhauled the target with one ball to spare

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 04 2022, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 00:52 ist
India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 4, 2022 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super 4 game of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Chasing 182 for a win, Pakistan overhauled the target with one ball to spare.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 71 off 51 balls while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with 42 as Pakistan reached 182 for 5 in 19.5 overs.

For India, all the bowlers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal -- took a wicket apiece.

Invited to bat, India posted 181 for 7. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 60 off 44 balls, while KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma contributed 28 apiece.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan picked up two wickets for 31 runs, while Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz took a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 181 for 7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Shadab Khan 2/31).

Pakistan: 182 for 5 in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 71, Mohammad Nawaz 42; Ravi Bishnoi 1/26, Arshdeep Singh 1/27).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
India
Cricket
Sports News
Asia Cup
India vs Pakistan

What's Brewing

NASA’s Artemis rocket is a gigantic waste of money

NASA’s Artemis rocket is a gigantic waste of money

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

Spice spike woes

Spice spike woes

 