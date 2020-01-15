Rohit Sharma wins ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, skipper Virat Kohli gets 'Spirit of Cricket' accolade

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 15 2020, 11:59am ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2020, 12:00pm ist
ndian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammate Rohit Sharma during their 5th ODI match, at Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)

 India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the 'Spirit of Cricket' award for stopping fans from booing Australia's Steve Smith during their World Cup match at the Oval, the ICC said in a statement.

England's World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes got the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' for Player of the Year.

The 32-year-old Rohit had a memorable 2019 when he scored 10 hundreds across formats, including five in the World Cup. 

