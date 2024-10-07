Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Sanath Jayasuriya named full-time head coach of Sri Lanka till 2026 T20 World Cup

Under Jayasuriya's guidance, Sri Lanka won their first bilateral ODI series against India in 27 years, and then defeated England in an away Test for the first time in 10 years.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 09:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketSri Lanka

Follow us on :

Follow Us