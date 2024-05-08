Sangakkara backs Royals' Samson to have a good run for India at World Cup

Samson has been in good form this season, his 471 runs in 11 games third only to Virat Kohli (542) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (541). Pant is also among the top 10 batsmen with 413 runs from 12 games.

"With Sanju, the biggest thing about this season for him is having a lot of clarity about the way he should bat," former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Sangakkara added.

"There are certain stages of the game that he seems to lose a bit of concentration, which we've addressed from past seasons.

"He's changed his mindset about the importance of rest and recovery, rather than just training all the time and being tired mentally and physically. The rest is his exceptional ability."

Sangakkara said Samson, who has been on the periphery of the Indian side in recent years, had the qualities to succeed after making a World Cup squad for the first time.

"He's a special player and when he's fresh and focused there's nothing he can't do," he added. "He's a humble, grounded guy... not much on social media. He tends to like a lot of privacy, cares for the rest of the group."

"Those are great qualities to have apart from talent and skill. I think he'll be exceptional in that group going to the World Cup."