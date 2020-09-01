'Sarfaraz only cricketer to yawn in all three formats': Pakistani player trends again for yawning

Veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed became the focus of all shutterbugs as he was yet again seen yawning while sitting on a bench outside the field. He is now the 'first cricketer to yawn in all the three formats of the game'.

Almost a year ago, the former Pak captain was subjected to trolls when he was caught yawning behind the stumps during the match against India in the World Cup 2018.

Since he has not got any opportunity to play against England in T20 Test series yet, which is currently going on in Manchester, he became a hot topic on social media because of his yawns.

Here is what the Twitterati had to say:

No one: Literally no one: Sarfaraz ahmed: pic.twitter.com/ynGukzRIEF — Sonu (@sonutizer) August 30, 2020

Paavam photographer baga pagapattinattu unadu sarfaraz meedha😂😂

.

.#SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/aPBB2xx4ga — Unprofessional Trends (@Uttrends) August 31, 2020

#ChrisGayle - First Player To Score Century In All Formats#SarfarazAhmed - First Player To Yawn In All Formats

1st cricketer who break a special record of #Yawn in all 3 formats..many many congratulations dear @SarfarazA_54 #SarfarazAhmed for this great achievement #ENGvsPAK #CWC19 #INDvsPAK Realy appriciate👏🏻 i wish nobody will break your record..my best wishes are always with you🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/9sGkCN1dkV — 🇮🇳GAURAV SONI🇮🇳 (@Imgs__7) August 31, 2020

Sarfaraz Ahmed is so me: pic.twitter.com/k4cB0hgOds — Aakash Hardasmalani (@Aakashhhh11) August 31, 2020

Sarfaraz Ahmed first cricketer to yawn in all three

formats of the Game 😀#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/w9XIIbjwUs — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul99) August 31, 2020

England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday. Pakistan made 195 for four in 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed their victory run with five balls to spare and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third and final match in the series will be at the same venue on Tuesday. The first match was abandoned due to rain.