Sarfaraz: 'Only cricketer to yawn in all three formats'

'Sarfaraz only cricketer to yawn in all three formats': Pakistani player trends again for yawning

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 20:28 ist

Veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed became the focus of all shutterbugs as he was yet again seen yawning while sitting on a bench outside the field. He is now the 'first cricketer to yawn in all the three formats of the game'.

Almost a year ago, the former Pak captain was subjected to trolls when he was caught yawning behind the stumps during the match against India in the World Cup 2018.

Since he has not got any opportunity to play against England in T20 Test series yet, which is currently going on in Manchester, he became a hot topic on social media because of his yawns.

Here is what the Twitterati had to say:

 

England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday. Pakistan made 195 for four in 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed their victory run with five balls to spare and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series. 

The third and final match in the series will be at the same venue on Tuesday. The first match was abandoned due to rain.

    Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

    England
    Pakistan
    Cricket
    Sarfaraz Ahmed
    T20 International

    What's Brewing

    One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

    One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

    Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

    Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

    Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

    Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

    250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

    250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

     