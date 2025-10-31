Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Second T20 | Australia win toss, put India to bat first

While India retained the same XI from Canberra T20, Australia made once change -- bringing in Matt Short for Josh Philippe.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 07:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 07:54 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20India vs Australia

Follow us on :

Follow Us