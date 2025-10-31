<p>Australia won the toss and put Inida into bat in the second T20 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (October 31).</p><p>The opening T20 of the five-match series was abandoned midway following persistent rain. </p><p>While India retained the same XI from Canberra T20, Australia made once change -- bringing in Matt Short for Josh Philippe.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India</strong>: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.</p><p><strong>Australia</strong>: 1 Travis Head, 2 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 3 Josh Inglis (wk), 4 Tim David, 5 Mitch Owen, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matt Short, 8 Xavier Bartlett, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Matt Kuhnemann, 11 Josh Hazlewood</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>