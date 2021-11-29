Shaheen Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target

Shaheen Afridi claimed a five-wicket haul for Pakistan, while Liton Das made a battling half-century to help Bangladesh set a 202-run target in the first Test in Chittagong on Monday.

Resuming on 39-4, Bangladesh looked down and out once they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the first over of the day, before Liton -- who struck a hundred in the first innings -- hauled the hosts back to respectability with 59 off 89 balls.

Afridi trapped Liton leg-before and then had Abu Jayed out for a duck to complete his fourth five-wicket Test haul, before off-spinner Sajid Khan, who finished with 3-33, wrapped things up by dispatching Taijul Islam.

The hosts had got off to a positive start with Mushfiqur hitting a boundary off the first ball of the morning, bowled by Hasan Ali.

But two balls later he left the wrong delivery and departed for 16 after Hasan struck off-stump.

Das joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse.

Just when they looked ready to prosper, Afridi's low bounce hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.

Liton survived on 26 when he was given out, caught at short leg off Sajid Khan. The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the leg.

Sajid was rewarded for his persistence as he trapped Mehidy Hasan leg before for 11.

Substitute Nurul Hasan replaced Yasir after Mehidy's dismissal and barely survived a strong caught-behind appeal just before lunch.

Nurul heaved one at long-on to Faheem Ashraf off Sajid after the break, getting dismissed for 15, and Pakistan took little time to take the remaining wickets.

Bangladesh have failed to defeat Pakistan in any of their 10 previous encounters.

