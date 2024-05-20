Sunday showers: City grinds to a halt in traffic chaos 

Bengaluru: Many areas reported waterlogging, vehicle breakdowns and tree falls after continuous rainfall lashed the city from Saturday through Sunday.
There was significant traffic disruption as a result, unusual for a Sunday.
Among the affected areas were Anil Kumble Circle, Queen’s Circle, BRV Junction, Old Mysore Road, Veeranapalya, Hennur-Bagalur Road, Hebbal Junction, Ramamurthy Nagar, Tin Factory, Sanjayanagar Cross, Ballari Road, and Outer Ring Road (BEL Circle to Hebbal).
At night, a road accident on the Tumakuru Road flyover slowed down the traffic.
A vehicle breakdown at Goraguntepalya also caused congestion. A tree fall was reported at Subramanya Circle towards Makkala Koota.
While pothole-ridden roads have become a matter of concern across the city, several citizens told DH that with monsoon around the corner, they were worried not only about heavy traffic, but also accidents due to waterlogging in major potholes.
The busy Queen’s Circle, which links MG Road with Queen’s Road and Kasturba Road, reported severe waterlogging and traffic jams.
However, a traffic police posted at the intersection denied that the traffic gridlock was due to waterlogging in the potholes.
A resident of Yelahanka said he was stuck for 35 to 40 minutes in a traffic jam between Kodugehalli and the Hebbal flyover on Sunday afternoon. According to him, a gridlock of this intensity is unusual for a Sunday.
“Police had to open a barricade in front of Manipal Hospitals to divert the traffic that was not moving for 30 to 40 minutes. The traffic slowly inched ahead and gradually became smooth after opening the barricades,” the resident said.
Amrutha, who uses public transport, experienced a similar situation on Old Mysore Road near the KSR metro station. “I was stuck even as a pedestrian near the KSR metro station. There is a bend around the Prestige Group Gate and the road was waterlogged because the roadside drains were also blocked. There was at least five inches of water stagnation, which made the pedestrians walk slowly and carefully,” she said.
She also said that hundreds of people ran into Lulu Mall to take shelter from the downpour.
Sewage water entered 20 villas in Ramanashree Gardenia and Northwood gated communities in Yelahanka. BBMP authorities had to use 15 pump sets to drain the water.
Fifteen trees and 49 electric poles fell in different parts of the city.
Rainwater entered the low-lying areas of Lakshmidevi Nagar in RR Nagar.
