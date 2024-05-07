Shastri expects big-hitting Dube to play a key role for India at T20 World Cup

"Please watch out for (him), because he is explosive, he's devastating and he's a match-winner," Shastri told the International Cricket Council website.

"He hits sixes for fun, and when it comes to spin bowling, he can kill you."

Shastri said that while the left-handed batter is particularly effective against spinners he had nailed down his batting approach against pace.

"He's understood the way to play and I think he holds the key at that number five-six position because if you're in the doldrums, you want someone to change it in 20-25 balls, he's the player to go to," he added.

The strike rate of India's top order, which includes skipper Rohit Sharma and stalwart Virat Kohli, has been something of a concern and a fiery middle-order could be crucial to India's hopes of winning a second T20 World Cup title.