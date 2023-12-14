Shreyas Iyer returns to KKR captaincy, Rana named his deputy

Kolkata: Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024, the management announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old had missed the entire IPL 2023 season because of a back injury that required surgery in London in April, forcing KKR to give captaincy to Nitish Rana.

Making the announcement, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said: “We are delighted that he’s back and at the helm as captain.”

Shreyas made a comeback in the Asia Cup in September and returned to form in the home series against Australia with an 86-ball hundred in Mohali.