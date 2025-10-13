Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Shubman Gill is a man of 'Yes or No', there's no 'may be' in his decisions: Gujarat Titans coach Parthiv Patel

The 40-year-old former India stumper worked with Gill during the last edition of Indian Premier League and was impressed by his "inclusive nature" which is the hallmark of a good leader.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 09:11 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketGujarat TitansParthiv Patel

Follow us on :

Follow Us