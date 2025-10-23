<p>Off-spinner Simon Harmer did the star turn with a six-wicket haul as South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the second cricket Test at Rawalpindi on Thursday (October 23) to draw level the two-match series 1-1.</p><p>Earlier, Pakistan had won the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs.</p><p>The 36-year-old finished with 6-50 for a maiden five-wicket haul -- also completing 1,000 first-class wickets -- on a deteriorating Rawalpindi stadium pitch.</p><p>Pakistan's batters folded, adding just 44 runs after resuming the fourth day on 94 for four to be bundled out for 138.</p><p>The home team had scored 333 in their first innings.</p><p>In reply, South Africa piled up 404 after Senuran Muthusamy scored a career-best 89 not out and Kagiso Rabada posted his highest Test score of 71, giving the visitors a crucial 71-run lead.</p><p>Set 68 to win, the visitors overhauled the target for the loss of two wickets on day four of the Test match. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>