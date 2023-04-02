South Africa move to brink of World Cup qualification

South Africa move to brink of World Cup qualification

Markram plundered 175 runs off 126 balls as South Africa, put into bat, scored 370-8 off their 50 overs

Reuters
Reuters, Johannesburg,
  • Apr 02 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 22:42 ist
South Africa's Aiden Markram watches the ball during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Netherlands. Credit: AFP Photo

Aiden Markram scored a superb century and Sisanda Magala claimed five wickets to lead South Africa to a 146-run win over the Netherlands in a one-day international on Sunday and move them to the brink of World Cup qualification.

Markram plundered 175 runs off 126 balls as South Africa, put into bat, scored 370-8 off their 50 overs before Magala took his first five-wicket haul to help dismiss the Dutch for 224.

The win lifted South Africa into eighth place in the World Cup Super League standings, from where they can now automatically qualify for the World Cup in October.

Also Read | WPL shows promise of transforming women's cricket in India

The top eight teams participate in the tournament in India, and South Africa can now only be knocked out of the top eight by Ireland, who must win all three games I their home series against Bangladesh next month to do so.

Markham brought up his first ODI ton as he attacked the Dutch bowlers in a 199-run fifth-wicket partnership with David Miller, who blasted 91 off 61 balls before skying a shot and missing out on his century.

Markham thrashed 17 fours and seven sixes while Miller hit 10 boundaries.

The Netherlands bowling attack started brightly, dismissing South Africa’s openers cheaply but then came in for a peppering, eventually going at a rate of 7.4 per over.

Musa Ahmed scored an ODI career best 61 and Max O’Dowd contributed 47 as the Dutch gamely chased a formidable target but were never able to keep up with the required run rate. They were bowled out in 39.1 overs.

South Africa’s victory, which followed an eight-wicket win over the Dutch in Benoni on Friday, knocked the West Indies out of eighth place in the Super League standings and condemned them to participating in the qualifying playoff tournament in Zimbabwe in June where they will chase one of two available places at the 10-team World Cup.

Already qualified for the tournament from Oct. 5-Nov. 19 are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and hosts India.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

South Africa
Netherlands
Cricket
Sports News
Aiden Markram

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 