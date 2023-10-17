South Africa vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Live: Toss delayed further as rains return in Dharamsala

The rains are notoriously mischievous in the mountains and just as we were getting ready for the toss they made a comeback to send the players racing back in.
The covers are back on and we await further updates with regards to the game.
'He's very laid back, Rohit. Very laid back with everything he does. You can even see that by the way that he plays. He's a pretty laconic sort of batsman as well, and that's the way he is both on and off the field,' Ponting told the ICC - Read the full story here.
We did struggle in the first two games and managed to dig deep. We played good cricket and continued that blueprint. It’s finding confidence witihin each other, a lot of indivduals are doing well at different phases. Two big games and hopefully, the rain stays way. We have spoken about being bold and courageous and we have done that for some time now. The guys at the top are batting beautifully and laying a solid foundation for the midde order. It's a good team environment at the moment and the vibe in the camp is good.David Miller
The toss is scheduled for 2 PM as the players warm-up in the outfield. The conditions still look overcast but the covers are now taken off completely.
There's some good news from Dharamsala as the covers are being taken off. It's going to be tricky navigating the South Africa pacers though under these conditions and Netherlands will be hoping the toss lands their way.
On the other hand, if the Dutch do win the toss and manage some mayhem earlier on with the ball, then another upset could well be on the cards here.
A look at conditions at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala earlier today.
Image: PTI
Well there's some bad news as the covers are brought on due to a spell of rain at Dharamsala. The toss has been delayed until the rains abate.
South Africa have recorded two big wins which means they have the best Net Run Rate among all sides. A win today will ensure they go above India on the basis of that NRR.
Netherlands are rock-bottom, looking for their first win.
Hello and welcome to our live blog! South Africa are targeting top spot on the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table today as they take on Netherlands at Dharamsala.
The Proteas are looking for a third win on the trot against the Dutch who are still searching for their first win.
Can Scott Edwards and his men keep this Temba Bavuma team at bay? Stay tuned as we keep you updated with all the live action.