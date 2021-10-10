Sri Lanka select final squad for T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka select final squad for T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup runs from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman

AFP
AFP, Colombo,
  • Oct 10 2021, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 18:37 ist
Nuwan Pradeep was left out of the team. Credit: AFP file photo

Sri Lanka Sunday named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup tournament, dropping eight players from the original 23-member contingent.

Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan and injured bowler Nuwan Pradeep were left out of the team, according to Sri Lanka Cricket selectors.

The T20 World Cup runs from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Sri Lanka's revised squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya and Binura Fernando.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
Cricket
Sri Lanka
T20 World Cup

What's Brewing

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

 