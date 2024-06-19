Stoinis overtakes Nabi to become top-ranked T20 all rounder

Dubai: Australia's Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday toppled Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as the No.1 all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

Stoinis snared six wickets and also made valuable contribution with the bat to help Australia cruise to the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

While Stoinis climbs a spot to become the premier all-rounder, Nabi dropped three places with Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan also rising to the second and third spot respectively.