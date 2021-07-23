Suresh Raina slammed by fans for 'Brahmin' comment

Raina enjoys huge popularity in Chennai

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 23 2021, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 16:57 ist
Suresh Raina. Credit: AFP

Suresh Raina, one of the brightest names in the history of India's white-ball cricket, recently landed himself in a soup for what many Netizens believe was a casteist comment.

The dashing southpaw who has won India numerous matches in ODIs and T20Is was invited for commentary in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) where he said "I think, I am also Brahmin. " when asked by a commentator about his Chennai connection and how he embraces the culture of the city.

"I think, I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture... I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)... I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I'm lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there," Raina said.

Raina, a star figure in the Indian Premier League, known widely for his exploits with the Chennai Super Kings is often called 'Chinna Thala' or deputy leader by the team's fans (Dhoni is called 'Thala,' which means chief or captain) and enjoys huge popularity in Chennai.

Read more: Osaka returns to spotlight in Centre Court Games opener

However, Raina's comment displeased many fans and they took to social media to make their diappointment clear.

Suresh Raina retired from international cricket last year at the same as Dhoni.
 

