JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Surgery rules Pakistan's Noman Ali out of remaining Australia tests

Ali, who did not feature in Pakistan's 360-run loss to the Australians in the first test in Perth last week, underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy after complaining of severe abdominal pain on Friday.
Last Updated 23 December 2023, 03:13 IST

Follow Us

Noman Ali has been ruled out of Pakistan's remaining two tests of the three-match series against Australia after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis on Saturday.

Ali, who did not feature in Pakistan's 360-run loss to the Australians in the first test in Perth last week, underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy after complaining of severe abdominal pain on Friday.

The 37-year-old bowler is expected to be released from hospital late on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The second test between Australia and Pakistan begins in Melbourne on Tuesday with the final meeting of the series taking place in Sydney from Jan. 3. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 December 2023, 03:13 IST)
Sports NewsAustraliaCricketPakistanTest match

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT